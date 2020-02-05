Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
Plane breaks apart after skidding off runway in Turkey

Turkey: Plane skids off runway in airport in Istanbul
Istanbul Security Directorate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Officials work around the site after a passenger plane skidded off the runway in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, breaking into two

    (CNN) -- All 183 people on board a passenger plane survived after it skidded off the runway and broke apart while landing at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport.

Fifty-two people were injured in Wednesday's accident and taken to hospital, Istanbul's governor Ali Yerlikaya said.

The Pegasus Airlines plane was carrying 177 people and six crew members, according to the Turkish Transportation Ministry.

"There has been no loss of life, the injured passengers are being evacuated off the plane to hospitals," Turkish transport minister Cahit Turan said.

The plane caught fire after landing, and ambulances and rescue teams were at the scene to rescue passengers, CNN Turk reported.

According to Flightradar24.com the plane landed at 6.19 p.m. local time (10.19 a.m. ET).

Weather radar showed a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the area at the time of the incident.

