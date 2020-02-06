Bend begins effort to pass $190 million transportation bond measure

News

Will detail plans at luncheon, day after council sends measure to ballot

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One day after Bend city councilors unanimously agreed to ask voters in May for $190 million in transportation bonds, community members were gathering Thursday to learn more about the proposal from city officials.

At Wednesday night's city council meeting, several speakers expressed support for the bond measure, which is estimated would cost the average Bend homeowner $170 a year for a lengthy list of projects.

Moey Newbold, with Central Oregon LandWatch, said the bond package would serve all transportation modes and all types of users.

Scott Wallace, representing the Bend Chamber of Commerce, agreed, saying the bond package would also address the needs of businesses in the area and enable easier connection between east and west.

The bonds, comprised of up to $190 million, are expected to go toward improved traffic flow, east-west connections and neighborhood safety improvement projects across the city.

The bond projects include:

improvements to roads, intersections, and key east-west corridors,

neighborhood safety improvement projects,

a connected cross-town bicycle network,

sidewalks and safe crossings for access to schools, parks and jobs,

sidewalk infill on key routes,

contributions to improvements on US 97/the Parkway, including redesign and construction of interchanges and on/off ramps, and

transit infrastructure improvements and matching funds for transit system capital improvements.

Learn more and find an interactive map of the projects at this city web page.

NewsChannel 21's Rhea Panela is gathering reactions to the proposal at Thursday's League of Women Voters luncheon at Black Bear Diner, where the bond measure is being discussed.


