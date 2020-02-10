Portland’s Concordia University to close after 115 years

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — After 115 years of operation, Concordia University in northeast Portland will close its doors at the end of the 2020 spring term, according to Interim President Tom Ries.

The school traces its roots in Portland back to 1905 as a Lutheran academy for local pastors and teachers, KGW reported Monday.

Now its days are numbered. It will close after graduation on April 25.

Concordia offers 15 undergraduate degrees, along with graduate programs in management and English. It also operates a law school in Boise.

Ries said Concordia had 8,000 students four years ago and only 5,000 now. According to the school's website, 98 percent of students get some sort of break on tuition.

The president said Concordia will help students transfer to other schools for next year, and that faculty and staff will be told about their options in the upcoming weeks.