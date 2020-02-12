Officials: Baby dies in state care, investigation underway

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon child welfare officials have confirmed that a 4-month-old infant died in the state’s custody Sunday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Department of Human Services disclosed the baby’s death Tuesday, under a 2019 transparency law that requires state leaders to tell the public when a child in state care or supervision dies by possible abuse or neglect.

The agency did not provide specific information about the baby’s death, such as how or where the baby died. It said police are investigating the circumstances.

Department of Human Services spokesman Jake Sunderland says case workers are still collecting information. He said although DHS was the baby’s legal guardian, the baby was not in general foster care.