DCSO Search and Rescue aids Bend motorists stuck in snow

Couple became stuck on Forest Service Road in Lake County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue deputy and a SAR volunteer came to the aid Thursday night of a Bend couple whose four-wheel-drive pickup gut stuck in the snow on a Forest Service road in Lake County.

SAR received a mutual aid request around 5:45 p.m. from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office regarding motorists who were stuck in the snow on Forest Service Road 22 (Finley Butte Road), which runs west from Road 18 (China Hat Road) near milepost 40 in Lake County, Deputy Joshua Westfall, Deschutes County assistant SAR coordinator, said in a news release Friday.

Todd Ferullo, 52, of Bend, and Nichole Ferullo, 47, reportedly had been trying to drive from Bend to La Pine on the forest roads when they became stuck and were unable to dig themselves out, leading to the 911 call.

Westfall said the couple had food, water and a shovel, but the shovel broke while trying to dig out.

The DCSO deputy and a SAR volunteer responded, heading down China Hat Road to about milepost 32, where they deployed the unit’s ARGO ATV. The team traveled another 15 miles on the forest roads, reaching the pair around 9:30 p.m. The Ferullos and their dogs, who were uninjured, were given a ride back to Bend, at their request.

“The DCSO would like to remind the public to use caution when traveling on forest roads this time of year due to snowpack,” Westfall said. “Road conditions vary significantly and roads can quickly become impassable.

“Further, if you are traversing in these conditions, be sure to bring appropriate vehicles, equipment, lighting, clothing, food, water, navigation and communication devices,” he added.