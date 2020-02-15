Oregon House OKs bill to cut red tape for ‘Fallen Heroes’ road signs

Government-politics

For formerly POW/MIA service members whose remains are returned

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon House on Friday unanimously passed legislation making it easier for families to place memorial signs for individuals killed in the line of duty formerly designated as missing in action or a prisoner of war and whose remains have been identified and returned home.

“In 2019 the Oregon Legislature passed a bill dedicating Highway 26 as the POW/MIA Memorial Highway, and this bill is a logical continuation in our effort to recognize and honor those who were listed as MIA or POW, whose remains have been positively identified and returned home to Oregon,” said Rep. Rick Lewis (R-Silverton), a chief sponsor of the bill.

“Our men and women who gave their lives for our country deserve to be honored and remembered for their sacrifices.”

HB 4083 allows for surviving family members to go directly to ODOT, pay the fee and obtain the roadside sign. There is no cost to the state for these signs, but assistance will likely be provided to the families by veterans’ service organizations.

Bend veterans activist Dick Tobiason said without this bill, each such "Fallen Heroes" sign placement has required its own piece of legislation, a time-consuming and cumbersome step.