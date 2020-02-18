Sunriver Resort begins $40 million upgrade, new aquatic center

News

From guest rooms to the stables and airport, much work over 5 years

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunriver Resort announced Tuesday that it has committed $40 million over the next five years to new and refreshed facilities and enhancements that will improve guest experiences at the historic, iconic Oregon lodge.

Already underway is the construction of a new 10,000-square-foot Aquatic Center at The Cove, the property’s pool complex, and a full renovation of the resort’s 190 guest rooms and suites. The resort also has plans to create an 18-hole putting course for families, enhance the horse stables and trail network, improve the Sunriver Regional Airport, and more.

Here's the rest of the news release from resort officials:

“Since its founding over 50 years ago, Sunriver Resort has established itself as one of the premier resort communities in the Pacific Northwest,” said Tom O’Shea, managing director at Sunriver Resort. “We’re known for offering unforgettable experiences and are committed to ensuring that every time our guests visit, Sunriver Resort continues to meet and exceed their expectations.

"The major facilities upgrades underway will allow us to offer a robust year-round experience and guestroom amenities that travelers look for when selecting a vacation destination.”

New Aquatic Center at The Cove

Designed to expand The Cove into a year-round aquatic complex, the new 10,000-square-foot Aquatic Center will feature an indoor pool, 12-14 person spa, water slide and lazy river. Roll-up doors will bring the outdoors in during warmer months, with the indoor facility providing shade and offering convenient access to the resort’s existing outdoor zero-entry pool, hot tub, outdoor slide and splash pool.

Designed to match the aesthetic of other historic resort facilities, the Aquatic Center’s architecture will include use of wood columns, wood roofing and lava rock. The new facility will also include a poolside bar, full service poolside wait staff and expanded offerings from The Spotted Frog, the resort’s previously seasonal poolside restaurant. An additional 10,000 square feet of new outdoor activity and event space is also included in the design.

“The new Aquatic Center at The Cove will double our summer pool capacity so that our guests have more room to relax, and will give us a new amenity to offer during the winter months and when the weather is cool,” continued O’Shea.

Construction of the Aquatic Center at The Cove has begun and is expected to be complete ahead of Memorial Day 2021. The Cove’s existing outdoor pool facilities will remain fully accessible by resort guests for the summer 2020 season.

$12M Guest Room and Suite Renovation

As part of its commitment to offering a high-quality guest experience, Sunriver Resort has started a $12 million, 190 guest room and suite renovation. The project, phased to allow for minimum guest disruption, is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022, with the first 44 rooms to be ready for occupancy ahead of summer 2020.

With design detail curated by Kirsti Wolfe Designs out of Bend, Sunriver Resort’s guest rooms and suites will offer a premium finish that maintain the resort’s classic Northwest lodge aesthetic but deliver the modern, amenity rich experience resort guests expect. The stylish interiors will feature rich textures and fabrics, local art, fresh paint, LED lighting, and new flooring, furniture, drapery, and bedding.

Guests can also expect all new bathrooms with backlit mirrors, new plumbing fixtures, alder trim and cabinets, quartz countertops, and rain showers. Other standard amenities in each room include a gas fireplace, state-of-the-art 65-inch TV, in-room safe, microwave, mini fridge and coffee maker.

Golf, Stables, Private Regional Airport and More

In addition to the Aquatic Center and rooms renovations, other planned resort enhancements include restoration of the Sunriver Stables building and retail store, replacement of the original fencing, and new and expanded retail offerings. When the stables reopen for the summer, guests will also have the opportunity to experience new trails and vistas by horseback, as 6-12 new trails will be used by trail guides to offer more variety and disperse riders.

Renovation of Sunriver Resort’s 9-hole putting facility located behind the main lodge will result in the creation of a new 18-hole putting course for families. Built along the Little Sunriver, the course will offer kids and adults a fun opportunity to hone their short game skills before deciding whether to tackle one of Sunriver’s three 18-hole championship courses.

For those traveling to Sunriver by private plane, significant upgrades to the Sunriver Airport are planned and underway, including an extended runway, new weather station, expanded parking and more.

Learn more about Sunriver Resort at www.destinationhotels.com/sunriver-resort or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/SunriverResort, or on Instagram @sunriverresort.



About Sunriver Resort

Located just 15 miles south of Bend, Ore. in the heart of Central Oregon, Sunriver Resort is an all-season, activity-rich, 3,300-acre getaway destination and conference center. Sunriver Resort is resplendent with natural beauty and endless activities, including world-renowned golf, award-winning spa facilities and services, nine Northwest restaurants and cafes and more. The historic resort features lodge style rooms, suites, vacation homes and condominiums to both rent or purchase. Local activities include skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, biking, horseback riding, rafting, fishing, brewery tours and much more. Whether guests stay for a day, a week, or a lifetime, they are sure to find an escape filled with adventure, relaxation, inspiration and ultimately, unforgettable memories. For more information, visit http://www.sunriver-resort.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.