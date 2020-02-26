Redmond residents to get new trash pickup option

News

The new every other week trash pickup service will be made March 26th

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond City Council unanimously passed a city ordinance this week that will give residents the cost-saving option to have their trash picked up every other week.

The new option will be available as soon as March 26th for Republic Services' 12,000 Redmond-area customers.

The council adopted the ordinance after a number of residents asked for the alternative that's already available in Bend.

Susan Baker, the municipal manager for Republic Services in Bend, said the new option is a win-win situation for Republic Services and Redmond.

“It’s always great to offer more options for our customers,” Baker said. “Working with the city and them wanting to be able to have one more option for the customer, so it was a win-win for everybody.”

Redmond Mayor George Endicott said the new program is a good alternative for people who don't generate enough trash to need their trash bins to be emptied weekly.

“It’s a hassle to take cans out every week," he said, "so if you can get away with it, it’s easier on you, right? Because you don’t have to carry it quite as often.”

A price for the new Redmond option has yet to be set. Currently, weekly trash pickup of a 65-gallon trash bin costs $21.05 a month.