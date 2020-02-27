St. Charles Bend prepares, says still no novel coronavirus cases locally

News

Medical staff say they're ready to handle local cases, should they arise

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- St. Charles Bend officials said Thursday there have been no samples of suspected COVID-19, better known as the novel coronavirus, sent from Central Oregon, but they are prepared to treat patients, if it occurs.

There are 60 confirmed cases nationwide of the the novel coronavirus.



Dr. Robert Pfister, chief safety and quality officer for St. Charles Health System, told NewsChannel 21 the various strains of coronavirus are more common than you might think, and we've seen variations of the virus before.

"There are no patients who we have tested for COVID-19, frankly for the simple reason that there are no patients who meet the CDC's criteria," Pfister said, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The CDC's testing criteria are people who have come in contact with someone with COVID-19 or have traveled to an area where they're currently seeing an outbreak," Pfister said.

However, Pfister noted there has been a rise in patients admitted for flu symptoms and respiratory illnesses.

And he said St. Charles Health System is prepared for any novel coronavirus cases, should they arise.

"Its far and by large, spread by direct contact," Pfister said. "If you cough or sneeze and small droplets are aerosolized for a few moments, you can get it just being close to someone -- typically, we think within about six feet. But it doesn't float around in the air, like an airborne illness does."

St. Charles issued a statement to reassure the public Thursday which states in part, "St. Charles has 50 total airborne isolation rooms, including 31 in Bend, 13 in Redmond, four in Madras and two in Prineville." The rooms are used for patients infected with the virus or suspected of being infected.

Pfister said by wearing a face mask -- and, of course, washing your hands, you can protect yourself from this virus.