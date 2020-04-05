Oregon reports 27th COVID-19 death; cases top 1,000

News

Another 69 virus cases around the state raise total to 1,068

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed another life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 27, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Sunday, pushing the total to 1,068, along with 19,556 negative test results around the state.

The new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Columbia (3), Klamath (1), Lane (3), Linn (2), Marion (10), Multnomah (24), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Umatilla (2), Washington (12), and Yamhill (3).

The Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 27th COVID-19 death was a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on Thursday and died that day at her residence. OHA officials said it's unknown at this time if she had underlying medical conditions.

No new cases were reported Sunday in Central Oregon. Deschutes County has had 39 positive cases and 497 negative test results, while Crook County has had one COVID-19 case and 30 negative results. Jefferson County has had 43 negative test results and no cases reported, the OHA said.