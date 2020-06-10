New owners ready to open revived La Pine bowling alley after pandemic delay

News

Shandy's is replacing La Pine Bowling Center: 'We need to get open'

La Pine, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When the new owners of the La Pine Bowling Center purchased it, they had a plan. It would become Shandy's, a new and improved bowling alley, and after renovations, it would open on St. Patrick's Day.

The owners repainted the walls, renovated the bowling lanes and even planned to add food trucks. But those plans quickly changed -- as did so many -- when COVID-19 hit Central Oregon.

"With this recent pandemic, I think it's hit everybody's pocketbooks pretty hard," Clayton Rowe, one of Shandy's co-owners, said Wednesday. "So we need to get open and start creating revenue, instead of just hemorrhaging cash, which I think is what a lot of businesses have been doing."

Shandy's did not qualify for economic relief payments, either, because it did not yet have a payroll to preserver.

Rowe added that he is a little concerned over the future of Shandy's, but also confident, because of how much interest the La Pine community has shown.

Rowe said he and his partners want Shandy's to become a hub for La Pine. They plan to include summer concerts and maybe add a small skate shop near the bowling lanes.

Shandy's plans to have a soft opening next Monday, June 15, and if more restrictions are lifted, it plans to hold a grand opening later in the summer.

Shandy's is also hiring. You can call (541) 536-3121 for more details.