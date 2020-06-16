Central Oregon lawmakers gear up for special session

News

Two main topics: Continued COVID-19 response, police reform

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two Central Oregon lawmakers preparing for next week's special session called by Gov. Kate Brown discussed their priorities Tuesday with NewsChannel 21 and their intentions on producing results.

"I think we are going to have to live with the virus for a pretty long period of time," said state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend. "I think it's important not to focus on the number of cases but the number of hospitalizations."

According to the The Oregonian, 72 people in Oregon were hospitalized due to COVID 19 on June 15, that's up from 46 two weeks earlier.

State Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, said it will be important to find the right way to get kids back in school safely during this pandemic.

"One of the things that's really important is getting our kids back to school," Helt said. She also sees as key "addressing the fact that our insurance carriers will not be covering our schools for the spread of COVID-19, and it's really important we are able to ensure safety for our students and our staff this fall."

According to Helt, PACE, the state program responsible for finding liability insurance for Oregon's school,s has yet to find an insurance carrier that provides coverage for COVID-19.

Police reform is the other main topic of discussion at the special session that Gov. Brown has called to begin next Wednesday in Salem. State lawmakers are responding to protests throughout the state, putting police reforms on the same level as the state's continued COVID-19 fight.

“I think the peaceful protests are incredibly profitable for making the change that’s necessary," Knopp said.

Knopp is working on legislation that would ban the use of chokeholds and the knee on neck technique that led to the death of George Floyd.

“No one should die in police custody through a chokehold of this nature,” Knopp said.

Knopp also said he supports a national "use of force" database, to keep bad officers permanently out of law enforcement.

Helt said she wants to sponsor a bill that would strengthen police accountability.

"Well, I'd really like to accomplish a few things," she said. "One, I would like to get there and make sure people know we are listening to them and the protests, and that we can bring some reform for our police systems."

Both Knopp and Helt said they are confident progress can be made at next week's special session, despite the contentious atmosphere of recent legislative sessions.

The House Republican leader, Rep. Christine Drazan, R-Canby, said Oregon is $2 billion short of paying its bills. She said the special session needs to focus on the urgent need to provide certainty for the state's safety net programs, schools, community corrections and human services by balancing the budget.