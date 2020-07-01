Lots of masks seen among La Pine shoppers as state mandate begins

News

'It keeps me safe from everyone else and keeps everyone else safe from me'

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Most La Pine shoppers appeared to be complying with Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide mask requirement, which took effect Wednesday for public indoor spaces.

Most of the customers at Grocery Outlet, Dollar Tree and Ray’s Food Place were wearing masks as they entered the buildings.

NewsChannel 21 observed most people put their masks on before getting out of their car to go into the store, and waited until they were back at their car before taking their masks off.

Some residents said they have been wearing face coverings well before the governor started requiring them statewide.

“I think it’s a good thing, because masks keep everybody safe,” said Pamela Perrine of La Pine. “It keeps me safe from everyone else and keeps everyone else safe from me.”

She said wearing masks will also contribute to keeping small businesses open.

Another resident, Dennis Thorpe, said he is also in favor of the mask mandate.

“I think we ought to believe what our governor tells us, because they’re really looking out for us, and not just for themselves,” Thorpe said.

The mask requirement applies to indoor public spaces, such as grocery stores, restaurants and other businesses.

There are exceptions, like not being required to wear a mask while eating or drinking at a restaurant, or for children under the age of 12, people with disabilities, or those with medical conditions that could be exacerbated by wearing a mask.

For more specific details regarding the governor’s mask mandate, visit the Oregon Health Authority website.