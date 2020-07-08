ODOT issues 10-day notice to vacate Revere Avenue-Bend Parkway homeless camp

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After many public safety complaints from community members, the Oregon Department of Transportation has issued a 10--day eviction notice for a homeless camp located at Revere Avenue and the Bend Parkway in northeast Bend.

ODOT Region 4 spokesman Peter Murphy said Wednesday the agency is approaching the final stage of clearing the area.

He said trash and debris have been an issue there for a while, and he receives at least two complaint calls a day from people who live in the surrounding area.

There are about 5-8 tents on the parcel.

"The risks of them staying in place is worse than if they get out into the community," Murphy said. "It's safety, it's public nuisance -- it's our land, it's public land. We're responsible for taking care of it."

After the 10 days, if there are physical belongings remaining, ODOT will store them for a short period of time.

Murphy said he's hoping people will vacate the area without any difficulty, once they see the notice.

Dave Notari with Shepherds House Ministries said they stepped in to help, not only with the cleaning, but also tried to develop relationships with the homeless community in the area, because they need more resources.

"A lot of the other homeless camps, you know, a lot of the homeless population will gather lots of belongings and carry those with them as a source of security for them," Notari said. "That's what the area has turned into. It's just what the public tends not to see very much of.

"Those are still people who need help, who need service, they need mental health counseling, and all of those things, but that's just the life that they lead."

Notari says even though the area will be vacated the homeless community will still be able to access the mobile shower and other resources the Shepherd's House Ministries offers.



