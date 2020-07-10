Outdoor family swim is back at Bend’s Juniper Swim & Fitness Center

News

Family swim is back for the first time since mid-March

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Just in time for more warm summer weather, outdoor family swim at the Juniper Swim at Fitness Center is officially back, as of Friday.

The outdoor pool's family swim area of the center had been closed off by the Bend Park and Recreation District since March 15, due to COVID-19.

As you'd expect, there are a number of new guidelines that include social distancing and online reservations.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams will have a full report tonight on KTVZ at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.