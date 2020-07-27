Wells Acres Road detour heightens safety concerns for NE Bend residents

News

Residents say they want the city to add speed bumps, speed limit signs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some people living along Wells Acres Road in northeast Bend say speeding and an increase in traffic have become even more of a safety concern for the neighborhood since it became a detour route for a nearby city road project.

The residents are asking the city to consider installing speed bumps and more speed limit signs along the road to prevent possible crashes.

One resident tells NewsChannel 21 he was working Saturday in his travel trailer parked on the side of the street when a driver going above the 25 mph speed limit slammed into the back of his RV. Both the man and the driver were taken to St. Charles Bend with injuries.

Since April, three intersections on Northeast Butler Market Road in Bend have been closed as part of the city's Empire Avenue Corridor improvements project, including the construction of new roundabouts.

The city says the closures on Butler Market at 27th Street, Deschutes Market Road, Cole Road and Eagle Road are expected to be in place until mid-September. Northeast 27th Street north of Jill Avenue is expected to reopen later this month.

Detour routes for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists can be found at www.bendoregon.gov/empire.

Reporter Rhea Panela is reaching out to residents and the city to learn more about the Wells Acres Road safety issues and the impact of the current detour. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.