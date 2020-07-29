World’s last Blockbuster, in Bend, sees a big weekend bump in online sales

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend’s now-world-famous Blockbuster Video, the last one remaining in the world, says it saw a huge boost in online merchandise sales last weekend.

The store recently added sweatpants to its online shop, posting on its blog that the number of orders caused a backlog.

A documentary about the store also debuted Saturday night at a pop-up drive-in by the river and the Old Mill in Bend.

All of Blockbuster's merchandise products are made locally, and each order is processed by in-store staff, who also sign thank-you notes to online customers.

We'll have more on the sales boost coming up on NewsChannel 21 on Fox @ 4.