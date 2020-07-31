Bend’s Brooks Park hit with obscene graffiti; residents express concerns

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Brooks Park off Newport Avenue in Bend was hit with obscene graffiti Thursday morning, much to the chagrin of worried area residents.

Public parks have been a getaway for many Bend residents throughout the pandemic, but some neighbors of Brooks Park say they believe too many people are visiting for the wrong reasons.

A small dock that kayakers typically use for getting in the river was covered in vulgar spray paint. The Bend Veterans Peace Memorial also showed dark markings over the names of fallen soldiers that date back to World War I.

The Bend Park and Recreation District said it has a 24-hour response time policy in place to address such issues. After numerous complaints, a crew promptly covered the graffiti within hours, but some area residents tell us they are continually frustrated.

Alec Nolan will have more details on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4 with how residents and the park district are working together to keep these parks safe.