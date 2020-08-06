Petition seeks to name Pilot Butte Trail after fallen Bend Marine

News

Pfc. Jack Ostrovsky, 21, died during training accident off Calif. coast last week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thursday marks one week since the tragic death of 20-year-old Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, a Bend Marine among nine people -- eight Marines and a sailor -- who died during a routine training exercise off the coast of Southern California.

Now, one of Ostrovsky's friends is seeking to honor his memory with a petition to have the trail up Bend's landmark Pilot Butte named the Jack Ryan Ostrovsky Trail.

Zach Saltos, a 19-year-old from Washington, D.C., created the petition on Tuesday. Saltos told NewsChannel 21 Thursday he and Ostrovsky met through a mutual friend, and would Skype once a week for about two years.

Even though the last time they spoke was about eight months ago, Saltos said Ostrovsky was an inspiration.

"He really exemplified what it meant to be thankful for the sacrifice of our service members," Saltos said.

On Memorial Day of last year, Ostrovsky hiked up Pilot Butte Trail with combat gear and ammo containers, in the memory of fallen service members, and shared a few photos on his Facebook page.

Saltos said he hopes that same trail can be named after Ostrovsky, who took the trip up the butte to honor the same group of fallen service members he is now a part of.

The petition just increased its signature goal to 1,000, after surpassing its previous goal of 500 in just two days.

