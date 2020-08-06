While Bend asks tourists to stay away, new residents are still being welcomed

News

But regional economist expects big drop in new arrivals due to pandemic

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Although the city of Bend has strongly discouraged tourist travel by out-of-state visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic, residents have been largely welcoming online to people looking to make Central Oregon their new home.

Some comments from Facebook users on the Facebook group I LOVE BEND OR Community expressed warm welcomes in response to someone who said she will be moving to Bend from Verdi, Nevada in October.

"You will love living here. People care in Bend!" one commenter said.

"Welcome to Bend. Please reach out when you arrive. I hope you are welcomed with open arms by all you meet," said another.

The city of Bend last month issued an administrative order discouraging tourism until Sept. 7, citing concerns about the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the area and state.

However, people continue to relocate to Bend. Melissa Gottlieb, the founder of Bend Relocation Services, told NewsChannel 21 Thursday they have helped more than 75 clients move to the area since the Phase 1 stay-home restrictions were lifted in May.

According to Damon Runberg, a regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department, the most recent data from 2018 shows net migration was very high in Deschutes County.

Runberg said the county's net migration over that year totaled nearly 4,100 people. In other words, 4,090 more people moved to the county than those who moved away -- one key factor in population growth (along with the number of births and deaths).

Runberg said most people moving to Central Oregon are from the Portland area and the Willamette Valley, and from King County in Washington state.

What may surprise many people, he said, is that there are no California counties in the top four counties whose residents moved to Bend and Deschutes County, though there are 11 California counties in the top 20.

He also said while it may feel like there is still a high demand for housing, he anticipates a much slower migration pattern this year, compared to past years, because of the pandemic.

Reporter Rhea Panela will have more on this story starting at NewsChannel 21 at 5 p.m.