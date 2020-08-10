New Bend police chief Krantz sworn in, asks: Don’t judge me by Portland unrest

News

'I would hate to judge someone based on where they're from'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend's new police chief, chosen from the embattled city of Portland, was sworn in Monday, as Mike Krantz asked residents to give him a chance and not judge him by the violence that has racked that city in recent months.

Krantz makes the transition to Bend after serving with the Portland Police Bureau for 27 years, most recently holding the position of assistant police chief.

Bend's recent hire has been marred with controversy over the past month, with some local organizations and community members, including several Bend clergy, expressing their distaste with the decision over social media, in open letters and at Bend City Council meetings.

While the city engaged in a broad-ranging stakeholder involvement in the process, City Manager Eric King is the one in the end responsible for the hire, making it his fourth selection of a new police chief in the past 13 years.

Krantz impressed city councilors as well, beating out 40 applicants and five finalists for the position.

But since then, some in the community have said they believe an outside hire was not the appropriate move at this time of intense police scrutiny -- and if so, not from Portland.

NewsChannel 21 had an exclusive in-person interview with Krantz late Monday afternoon, asking about his views on police use of tear gas and conduct during protests, as well as what he hopes to accomplish in Bend.

One initial message to the citizens he'll serve was: Please give me a chance.

"I would hate to judge someone based on where they're from," Krantz said. "I want to know people, and not just simply make a judgement based on one very limited thing."

