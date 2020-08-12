Health officials still urge student vaccinations, even with distance learning

News

Clinics say they're taking steps to limit risk of COVID-19 exposure

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ )-- With socially distanced learning being the new normal for students and their families this fall due to COVID-19, some parents may be a little more reluctant to take their children and teens to the doctor to get their regular vaccinations.

Redmond School District spokeswoman Kelly Jenkins said Wednesday the Oregon Health Authority has not issued any changes to the state immunization exclusion date at this point. The exclusion date for this past school year was Feb. 19.

Dr. Brooks Booker, a pediatrician with Summit Medical Group in Bend, said that some parents do fear exposure to the coronavirus.

He said they have been doing everything possible to separate sick visits and well visits, especially by time and location.

From early March to mid May, they were only seeing patients 2 months old and under, and started seeing older children and teens again in May. He said even if children are doing distance learning or working in small groups, he still recommends getting them vaccinated.

"Those vaccine-preventable illnesses are still out there, even though we don't have anything in place for COVID right now," Booker said. "We do have vaccines for pertussis, which we do see a lot of in the community, and hepatitis -- and then of course there is the flu vaccine, which is coming up very shortly."

Despite the worries and challenges, Booker said they are only about three to four weeks behind the number of kids they typically see this time of year.

News release from the Oregon Health Authority:

Health officials urge parents to get their children caught up on vaccines

August is National Immunization Awareness Month and we want to work with families to ensure this pandemic is not followed by an increase in cases of vaccine-preventable diseases or a preventable outbreak.

"How students attend school is changing because of COVID-19," says Stacy de Assis Matthews, school immunization coordinator at OHA. "We want to make sure students are fully vaccinated, so they are protected in whatever form their school looks like: in a classroom, in a small group cohort, or online at home with their family."

Families have the power to protect their children against serious, potentially life-threatening diseases. Parents should talk to their child’s doctor or nurse about whether they have missed any routine vaccines.

Before rescheduling any upcoming childhood vaccination or well visit appointments, call the child’s health care provider to find out if the appointment can remain as scheduled and what precautions they are taking to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

Many health care providers’ offices are taking special precautions such as ensuring children who are well are kept separate from sick children.

Many providers are limiting the number of people who can go with a child to their appointment and are taking temperatures of all family members before allowing them into the building.

Some providers are providing drive-up vaccine programs.

With so many people out of work and without health insurance, it’s important to know you can still keep your child safe. The Vaccines for Children (VFC) program offers free vaccines to families who cannot afford to pay for their children’s vaccines. Call 211 to find out more about VFC.

If your children need health insurance, they may be eligible for the Oregon Health Plan (OHP). It is open to all children and teens younger than 19, regardless of immigration status, who meet income and other criteria. Trained community partners across the state can help you fill out an application. It's free. Visit http://www.OHP.Oregon.gov to find community partners in your area.