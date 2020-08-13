Bend Park and Rec District plans more trails in fast-growing southeast Bend

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Southeast Bend is one of the fastest-growing areas of the community, and in response, the Bend Park and Rec District is planning a new park and trails as well.

The Southeast Area Plan improvements begin just east of 15th Street and south of Ferguson Road.

The plan includes multi-use trails, including the High Desert Trail that will connect to Alpenglow Park to High Desert Park, and the Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail.

Park district planner Henry Stroud said Thursday they are still in the early stages of figuring out the location of these trails, and they are working with private developers in the area.

"We know what we want to connect these trails, too," Stroud said. "Right now, we are working on the development of Alpenglow Park. We know that the High Desert Park Trail will connect into that park system.

"I think we are a little bit early, in terms of what kind of programming and facilities around those trailhead areas, but typically at our trailhead areas we have bathrooms and signage (and) parking lots where you'll be able to access these trails from these areas."

Currently, Stroud said, they don't have a budget for this project, but they do have money earmarked in their current budget for some improvements.

He said because this area is rapidly growing, it's important that they make updates while the area is under development.

"People are really appreciating our trails more and more, and they are seeing the importance in the community, Stroud said. "And we want to avoid situations where we are having parts of Bend grow without having this access."

Stroud said the are still working on a timeline for the project.

For more information: https://www.bendparksandrec.org/about/current-projects/