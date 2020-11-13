Winter storm brings power outages across Oregon; area of NE Bend out for hours

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With Central Oregon's first major winter storm of the season comes complications.

According to Pacific Power, a downed power line from a fallen tree led to 6,200 customers without power in the Bend-Redmond area.

COVID-19 has already complicated everyday errands, but add in a storm with power outages, and it's been nearly impossible to get anything done on Friday morning.



The intersection of Revere and Third Street in Bend was one of the major areas impacted.

Grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, even stop lights, all coming to a halt.

The Chevron station on Third Street had been out all morning said their manager, Aaron Sarmiento.



"I came into work at about 6am this morning and I want say about 6:30-6:40am my boss came to drop off supplies and it just went off," Sarmiento said.



Sarmiento said the entire station is inoperable during an outage like this.

"The entire system is down," Sarmiento said. "The pumps are down, the turbines are down, you can't really do anything."

Even if you're paying with cash, the turbines that pump the gas at this Chevron station run on electricity.

Those looking to pick up groceries at the north Bend Albertson's Friday morning had to try their luck elsewhere.

Customers like Mark Huber were unable to pick up medications at the adjacent Rite Aid, but he like most, didn't seem too concerned.



"It limits me a little bit," Huber said. " I could in an emergency, go across town and get it."



Despite the early morning outages, Pacific Power says crews were able to fully restore all customers just after 12:30 p.m.

And the problem was not just localized to Central Oregon. Damage and outages made their presence felt all across the state.