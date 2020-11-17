Facebook’s Prineville security contractor to pay $595K to settle racial bias claims

News

Workers claimed demotions, derogatory language, harassment

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries said Tuesday it has reached a settlement agreement with G4S Secure Solutions, Facebook's security contractor for its Prineville data centers, regarding five racial discrimination cases filed in 2018.

G4S is an international company that provides private security services at the Facebook campus in Prineville. The firm will pay $595,000 to the five workers involved to resolve the cases, the agency said.

Five current and former employees made allegations of racial discrimination against G4S. There were also allegations of sex discrimination in two of the cases.

The Bureau of Labor and Industries’ Civil Rights Division said it found substantial evidence in each of these cases and forwarded them to its administrative prosecution unit for resolution.

The allegations included discriminatory employment practices such as demotions, schedule changes, derogatory language, harassment, and other disparate treatment. The initial complaints filed with BOLI can be found here. (Warning: graphic language.)

“This settlement highlights the importance of civil rights enforcement in our state. Five Oregonians have received justice for the discrimination they experienced.” state Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle said in a news release.

“It’s illegal to be treated differently or subjected to harassment because of your race, sex, or national origin," she added. "If people are suffering discrimination in any corner of our state, they can reach out to us and we will help make it right. Oregon’s laws are there to protect you, and we are here to enforce them.”

Other non-economic terms of the settlement agreement include continued training and review of harassment and discrimination policies for all Oregon employees of the company.

Facebook spokeswoman Melanie Roe provided this statement to NewsChannel 21, about G4S, which continues to provide security services at the Prineville facility: “While we do not comment on legal matters related to our vendors, Facebook is committed to racial equity and to providing a safe and open working environment for everyone. We have zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind.”