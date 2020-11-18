State health officials, OSAA bar indoor K-12 athletics amid 2-week freeze

News

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District has paused all indoor K-12 athletics, including practices, training and games, to comply with an updated order from the governor’s office and guidance from Oregon Health Authority and Oregon School Activities Association.

Outdoor athletics may continue, as long as participants wear masks, stay at least 6 feet apart, and the activity is limited to 50 people. In addition, anyone who travels out of state for recreational purposes or for athletics should quarantine for 14 days upon return to Oregon.

The freeze began Wednesday and continues through Wednesday, Dec. 2, though it may be extended.

“We know how important athletic participation and competition is to many of our students and families, and what a vital role it plays in a well-rounded education,” Executive Director of Operations Tony Pupo said.

“At the same time, making sure our students and staff are safe is a top priority, and we will comply with all state guidance and orders. We look forward to seeing our students back in the gym as soon as it is allowed.”

Families with specific questions about their student’s activities should contact the program’s coach for further information. Read the OSAA’s guidance here.

The freeze does not have an impact on the district’s current health and safety protocols for K-12 education, and the district will continue operating under previous guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority, offering Limited In-Person Instruction to students as appropriate.

The governor’s order on indoor athletics comes as part of the state’s two-week freeze, which aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 by limiting group activities. Read the governor’s order here.

The health of Redmond School District students and team members is our highest priority, and the district will adhere to all recommended state guidelines to keep our communities safe.