Bend window-smashing home burglar caught in the act, police say

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 60-year-old Bend man was arrested after smashing windows and breaking into an occupied home on Parrell Road late Sunday night while two residents were sleeping and a third barricaded himself in a room, police said.

Police responded around 10:30 p.m. to the Sisters Mobile Park on reports of a possible burglary. Neighbors called 911 to report hearing glass breaking and windows being smashed at a nearby manufactured home, Sgt. Cindy Ksenzulak said.

Arriving officers learned from a neighbor that a suspicious man, reportedly aggressive and carrying a large stick, was seen in the area just before the 911 calls.

Officers found the home with shattered windows and the suspicious man inside the home, still breaking out its windows, Ksenzulak said. Three adults were in the home -- two women, who were asleep, and a man who was among the callers to 911, she added.

With the help of Officer Victor Umnitz and his K-9 partner, Rony, officers were able to safely take the man into custody. (The man was not bitten, the sergeant said -- only encouraged not to resist.)

The suspect was treated at the scene by Bend Fire and Rescue for minor cuts caused by broken glass, then taken to the Deschutes County Jail, where he was held on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.