Struggling Bend wedding business must find new location fast, after eviction

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- With many weddings and formal events on hold due to the pandemic, the events business is suffering.

Despite 50 years in business, Bend Wedding & Formal is temporarily closing after being evicted from its location on Northeast Second Street.

Owner Kathleen Evans told NewsChannel 21 she was given just two days to move out of the building and is searching for a new home for the business.

Jack Hirsh spoke with Evans and her mother, who started the shop, and will have a full story starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.