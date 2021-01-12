Vulgar messages scrawled on car during family’s Mt. Bachelor visit

News

It was one of two cars vandalized at the mountain over the weekend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Saturday, 11-year Bend resident Natalie Raymond took her children, ages 5 and 12, up to Mt. Bachelor for a fun day on the slopes. It was a special day, as it was the first time her 5-year-old had ever hopped on a snowboard.

The end of the day, however, was memorable for a different reason.

When Raymond, her children and her boyfriend, John Gorman, walked back to their car, parked at the top Sunrise lot, they were greeted with vulgar messages.

Several curse words had been drawn into the dusty parts of their car - quite an unwelcome site for the mother of two young children.

The reason? Well, the culprit(s) claimed Raymond parked too close, to make their aggressive actions seem justified.

Raymond told NewsChannel 21 Tuesday she had left enough room that she, Gorman and her children were able to gear up without any issue.

Even a car wash hasn't completely erased the messages, she said, due to the red road cinders on the family's car at the time of their visit.

Raymond added that even if she did happen to park a little too close, the punishment does not fit the crime.

"That's a lot of aggression for something so minor," she said.

