Bend New Year’s Eve crash victim starting long road to recovery

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Jeremyah Lea of Bend was seriously injured in a crash on New Year's Eve at the intersection of Highway 20 and 27th Street.

"It was very scary to get that phone call," Julie Lea, Jeremyah's mother, said Tuesday.

Almost two weeks later, Jeremyah, a passenger who was thrown from one of the vehicles involved, has taken his first steps.

Jeremyah, who turns 21 in February, suffered numerous injuries and has a long road of physical therapy ahead of him.

Noah Chast spoke with Jeremyah and his family and will have the full report on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

Lea's sister, Karina, set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/chug4h-jeremyah-lea-medical-fund