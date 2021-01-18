Bend car theft suspect who eluded police search is captured a week later

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A car theft suspect who pulled over, ran and eluded a police manhunt a week ago was found and arrested Monday at a northwest Bend hotel, police said.

The stolen GMC Yukon was pulled over on Jan. 11, but the driver later identified as Shawn Claxton, 50, got out and ran. A search perimeter was set up but he could not be found.

Since then, officers determined Claxton was a suspect in the case and learned about 1:45 p.m. Monday that he was staying in a room at the Shilo Inn at Third Street and O.B. Riley Road, Sgt. Wes Murphy said.

Several officers drove to the area and tried to find Claxton, at which point he was spotted in a stairwell, Murphy said. Claxton ran up the stairs and climbed onto the building’s roof.

Murphy said officers negotiated with Claxton for 30 minutes before he eventually claimed through an open window and was arrested without further incident.

Claxton was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail, where he was held without bail on a parole violation, as well as two active warrants. His new charges include car theft, first- and second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, methamphetamine possession (felony), distribution and manufacturing. Interfering with a police officer and fleeing or attempting to elude police.