Car theft suspect runs, eludes capture in NE Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police said they pulled over a stolen SUV in northeast Bend Monday morning, but the driver got out, ran and eluded capture during a search of the area.

An officer spotted the stolen blue 1995 GMC Yukon on Northeast Third Street about 10:15 a.m., Lt. Clint Burleigh said.

As the officer was confirming the status of the vehicle, the driver, an unknown white male adult, pulled into the parking lot of the Days Inn. Shortly after the SUV was stopped, the driver ran toward Hawthorne Avenue and Second Street, Burleigh said.

Officers pursued the suspect as he entered a gated area of a former automotive business, then ran toward a nearby home. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search, including Deputy Ben Bartness and his K-9 partner Masa.

Officers set a search perimeter but were unable to find the man, Burleigh said officers returned the SUV to its owner and are working to identify and find the suspect.

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call county dispatchers at 541-693-6911 and reference Case No. 2021-1785.