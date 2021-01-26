C.O. ahead of schedule for administering COVID-19 vaccinations to seniors

News

Residents 75 and older can now make an appointment to get vaccinated

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday, Central Oregon became one of the only areas in the state to be approved to start vaccinating all residents age 75 and older. That puts the region well ahead of schedule, as the Oregon Health Authority's latest distribution plan said that group was not supposed to become eligible until Feb. 14.

In less than 24 hours, more than 6,000 Central Oregon residents in Phase 1B - Group 3 (75+ years old) were notified by the Deschutes County Health Department that they can schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine.

That's thanks, in part, to a successful vaccination event at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. From Wednesday through Sunday of last week, 4,600 people were vaccinated, mainly educators and child care providers.

Meanwhile, the Deschutes County Health Department told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday they've opened their vaccination interest form to be available for residents in Crook and Jefferson counties as well.

