3 Warm Springs residents charged with murder in Redmond man’s death

Body was found last August along Hwy. 26 northwest of Madras

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three Warm Springs residents have been arrested on murder, conspiracy and other charges in the killing of a Redmond man whose body was found last August near U.S. Highway 26 northwest of Madras, Jefferson County Undersheriff Marc Heckathorn said Monday.

Salbador Robinson, 27, Theresa Winishut, 27, and Stephanie Belgard, 37, were arrested Saturday on felony circuit court warrants out of Jefferson County, Heckathorn said.

The three suspects were brought to the Jefferson County Jail in Madras, where they were held without bail on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal conspiracies in connection with each of those crimes.

Brian Jones, 51, was killed in the early-morning hours of last August 20, Heckathorn said. A passing motorist called 911 to report finding an apparent body on Northwest Danube Drive, about seven miles northwest of Madras.

The cause of death was not released after last summer’s autopsy, and the initial district attorney charging document filed Jan. 29 was sealed so as not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation, as was a probable cause affidavit, court filings show. The list also includes charges of conspiracy to commit other Class A and Class C felonies.

The suspects were arraigned Monday afternoon on the initial charges and are due back in court by video on Friday for arraignment on a formal indictment.

Sheriff Jim Adkins had turned to the public for help last August in learning what happened to Jones, including anyone who saw Jones or his silver 2005 Toyota Corolla in the hours before his death. The sheriff's office also released an apparent store security camera photo of Jones, taken the previous evening, and photos of his car.

Heckathorn on Monday thanked the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department, saying they were “critical in helping locate and arrest” the three suspects. He also thanked the Major Crimes Team, the Oregon State Police Forensics Lab, the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Jefferson County DA’s office for their assistance.