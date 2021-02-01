Measure 110 decriminalizes drugs in new, health-based approach to possession

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Measure 110, a new, first-in-the-nation Oregon law that rolls back criminalization of possessing small amounts of drugs, took effect Monday, though some pieces of the overall system are not yet in place.

Oregon voters last November passed Measure 110, or the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act.

The measure’s goal is to establish a more effective and health-based approach to drug addiction in Oregon by shifting the response of drug possession from criminalization to treatment and recovery.

People will now receive $100 citations if charged with personal possession of small amounts of drugs, instead of being charged with a misdemeanor.

Being charged with a misdemeanor usually involves jail time, a small fine, and some sort of temporary punishment. But with this new law those found with small amounts of drugs in their possession will now be cited and be offered help for drug addiction.

Those who do get cited will notice that the new citations will include a phone number on the back, a hotline for drug recovery assistance.

The hope is that is that people will take advantage of the recovery services being offered.

Ron Williams, a community organizer who works on recovery issues in Oregon is one of 21 newly appointment members of the Oversight and Accountability Council for Measure 110.

He told NewsChannel 21 on Monday he sees the potential that comes with enacting of this new measure.

“Addiction is a disease, and treating addiction as a crime has been wrong for a long time,” Williams said. “Treating it like a health issue is the correct approach, and that's what this measure does. It moves it from small possession, personal use amount, out of the criminal justice environment and moves it into the health recovery environment, which is where it belongs."

The measure as initially enacted does not yet include the full array of addiction treatment services and how they will be integrated into the current health care system, but the Oregon Health Authority is administering and supporting implementation all heath aspects of the act.

The OHA is required to establish:

A Treatment and Recovery Services fund, financed with marijuana revenues, which will support new Addiction Recovery Centers (ARCs) and Community Access to Care grants.

Fifteen 24/7/365 ARCs throughout the state by Oct. 1, 2021.

A grants program that will support the ARCs.

An Oversight and Accountability Council by Feb. 1, 2021, which will oversee the distribution of the grants. OHA will provide technical, logistical and all other necessary supports to the council and is currently taking applications for people who wish to serve on the council.

A temporary 24/7 ARC telephone line by Feb. 1, 2021.

“My opinion on it is that it is going to do a great deal to reduce disparities in the criminal justice system for Black and brown people in the state of Oregon,” Williams said.

But offering alternative services might not deter people from carrying illegal drugs on them. Repeat offenders are something that Deschutes County sheriff's Sgt. Jayson Janes said law enforcement will probably continue to see.

“If they are addicted, until they receive the proper help, believe we will still see some repeat offenders, just because of the drug's addictive properties,” Janes said.

The 24/7/365 Addiction Recovery Centers required by Oct. 1 can be housed in or operated by existing qualified providers. There will be request for proposals for those contracts.

A grants program also will pay for the treatment and recovery services. Funding for the grants will come from marijuana tax revenue and from the law enforcement savings from reduced arrests.