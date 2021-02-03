Bend councilors OK Third Street motel purchase for homeless shelter

News

For up to $5 million, if state grant comes through; other topics include Juniper Ridge improvements, expanded land-use public notifications

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend city councilors on Wednesday night unanimously approved the purchase of a Southeast Third Street motel for up to $5 million for use as a homeless shelter, if a grant requested from a new state program comes through, along with other conditions.

The council authorized City Manager Eric King to enter into an agreement for the city to buy the Old Mill Inn and Suites at 904 SE Third Street, subject to the state grant approval, as well as an appraisal confirming its value and a determination that it can be effectively converted into a homeless shelter. The city would partner with area service providers to run the facilities.

The Oregon Community Foundation is overseeing Project Turnkey, using $65 million in general funds recently approved by state lawmakers to buy motels in locations throughout the state that can support at-risk Oregonians without housing, as well as those displaced by the Labor Day wildfires.

The locations could be used not just for shelter but also for quarantine needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the long-term, the shelters could be converted to transitional or permanent, supportive housing units. The first such grant is being formally announced in Jackson County on Thursday

Earlier Wednesday evening, councilors authorized a promissory note from the Bend Urban Renewal Agency. City Urban Renewal Manager Matt Stuart said the note is meant for improvements on the city-owned Juniper Ridge property.

"I just wanted to review the promissory note which would allow BURA to build the improvements at Juniper Ridge," Stuart said. "That would enable us to create the four additional lots."

Councilors elected to move forward on construction improvements for the Juniper Ridge Employment Sub-district.

They also gave final approval to code amendments after the city worked with the Neighborhood Leadership Alliance to expand public input, like mailing notices of certain land use applications to property owners within 500 feet of a project, double the current 250-foot radius.

The amendments relate to public meetings, notifications, and public comment processes for development applications.

The council also met with by legislative lobbyist Erik Kancler to discuss bills in Salem, including one that that would directly impact Bend.

The bill requires the department of Land Conversation and Development to approve the City of Bend's expansion of urban growth boundary.

"The land would be brought in right away, because Bend clearly has a housing need," Kancler said.

Roughly 260 acres could be added for housing if the bill is successful. It would bring in the other half of the 642-acre Stevens Road tract. Another 380 acres of the tract was sold for $22 million in November to developers who plan a mix of uses on the site.

But councilors like Anthony Broadman want the state's goals to reflect those of Bend.

"I see this as Bend helping the state fix a problem," Broadman said. "I think it's really important that the solution to the state's problem reflects over and above the goals of the people of Bend and the land of Bend."

The council also officially proclaimed February Black History Month in Bend, bringing in several leadees of local activist groups in an effort to bring awareness to inclusion and equality.