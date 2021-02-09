Return of indoor dining has Deschutes County restaurant owners hopeful

News

Statewide numbers showing closures for 2021 are already 'alarming'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On the day Gov. Kate Brown announced restaurants in Deschutes County would be allowed to reopen indoor dining at 25% capacity, NewsChannel 21 obtained statistics that show the number of restaurants that have closed in Central Oregon and across the state during the pandemic.

Jason Brandt, president and CEO of the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, called the numbers "alarming," especially for 2021.

This year alone, only 31 restaurants have opened statewide, compared to 232 that have closed.

"It tells us that even with the Payroll Protection Program dollars, which provide kind of a baseline for support in our industry, even with the relief packages from the state, these are small drops in the bucket," Brandt told NewsChannel 21 Tuesday afternoon.

"They just are not proving to be enough to save the restaurants out there -- the mom and pop business who truly need more help."

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser spoke to a couple restaurant owners who are excited about the governor's announcement Tuesday of the county's lowered risk level that takes effect Friday. They noted their businesses are barely breaking even at the moment.

