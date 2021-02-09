Surfing legend Laird Hamilton talks about his Sisters company going public

News

'The potential is limitless' -- and 'Sisters is a perfect environment'

SISTERS,OR (KTVZ) -- Laird Superfood was founded in 2015, and despite its founder being surfing legend Laird Hamilton, the company is based in Sisters.

It's something that catches quite a few by surprise, even some people who buy the products.

Wade Combs, manager of Oliver Lemon's in Sisters, said, "New people to the product, I think they are surprised when they find out it's made right here in Sisters."

The company's products include healthy superfood coffee creamers, protein powders and even some snack items.

Hamilton told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday his vision was to bring healthy ingredients to everyone, no matter their economic standing.

"It's not just exclusive -- you don't have to be wealthy only to get it," he said. "The fact is, healthy food is expensive."

Hamilton said he chose Sisters and Central Oregon for the company's headquarters for a variety of reasons, including high taxes in Hawaii and California, where he lives -- not to mention, the employees seem to fit the company's objectives.

"Culturally, Sisters is a perfect environment," he said. "The people that move there -- they are outdoor people. They're into nature."

The company recently decided to go public. Hamilton explained one of his objectives for the move was to "protect the business from ultimately being taken over by private investors," as they would "ultimately (be) looking to get the product to a place, then sell it off -- sell the business."

Hamilton said he wants to give the business a chance to reach its full potential. As for what he hopes that is: "You know, if the idea is as big as I think it is, the potential is limitless."

As for the company's future in Sisters, it doesn't appear that will be changing any time soon, at least.

"it's the perfect place for us to be headquartered," Hamilton said, "until it's not -- and then, we don't know where that is. But right now, it's been very, very -- it's been fortunate to be there."