Bend Park & Rec Board waives development fees for Veterans Village project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park & Recreation board unanimously approved waiving system development charges (SDCs) Tuesday night for the Central Oregon Veterans Village project on the north side of Bend.

Earlier this year, the Bend Heroes Foundation applied for a waiver of park SDCs to help establish affordable housing for homeless veterans.

The foregone SDC revenue could save the project $88,980.

The goal is to transition homeless veterans into permanent housing within two years of moving into the village.

The development includes 15 single units, with water and electricity, and a community building for meals and services.

Bend Park & Recreation Deputy Executive Director Michelle Healy says this is about serving the community first.

"The goal in the long term is for people to get into permanent housing," Healy said. "You know, it may be may that they're in housing units that pay SDCs by that point. So this is really about serving the needs of these community members."

The city of Bend has already exempted the city’s SDCs, as well as approved city affordable housing funds for this project.

Bend Affordable Housing Manager Lynne McConnell says the project is focused on being a temporary solution.

"I believe that the risk in this development is extraordinarily low," McConnell said. "These shelters are not going to become short-term rentals. They're on county land. They can very easily be transported elsewhere, and when the county goes to redevelop this site, they will have to pay normal SDCs. as they would any other thing. So this is a very temporary use."

The Bend Heroes Foundation was able to secure funding from the city, Deschutes County, private foundations and private donors for establishing the village.

The development of the village is currently underway and is expected to be completed this summer.