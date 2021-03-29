Bend-area homeowners assess damage from trees toppled by fierce windstorm

News

'He said it sounded like a very large earthquake'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several Bend-area homeowners were cleaning up and assessing the damage to their homes and property after large trees were toppled during Sunday’s intense windstorm.

Sarah Lauderdale, who lives along Quay Court in southeast Bend, said Monday that her husband and two of her kids were home when their backyard tree suddenly toppled over from the strong winds, clocked at more than 50 mph in parts of Bend.

“My husband was in the kitchen making dinner, and he heard a creek -- and then a very large crash. He said it sounded like a very large earthquake,” Lauderdale said.

The sound came from the tree suddenly falling over, landing right in between her house and a neighboring fence.

“Over the four years of owning this house, we many times have watched this tree sway a little and got a little concerned on windy days,” Lauderdale said.

Lauderdale said it was a best-case scenario, since the tree could have caused more damage or injuries.

“It truly could not have fallen on a better place," she said. "It could have fallen on a neighbor’s house. It could have fallen completely into the middle of our home.”

The downed tree did cause damage in their bedroom, piercing through the roof.

“That fell basically right above and on to the corner of our bedroom," Lauderdale said. "Had this been at night, and had it been maybe one foot to the right, it could have been disastrous.”

South of town, in Deschutes River Woods, another tree caused damage to as home along Galen Road.

Daniel Serani was sitting in his home when a nearby tree suddenly blew over.

“As I was just kind of in the house when I heard a loud thunder-ish kind of noise, and I looked out the window -- and that’s when I saw the tree come down on the ground, and the whole house shook,” Serani said.

The tree caused damage to his neighbor's roof. But Serani said the community stepped in right away to help out in any way that they could.

“We just kind of helped clean up enough so that they can patch up the holes on the roof,” he said.

Back on Quay Court, Lauderdale said the fallen tree will start getting removed Tuesday. As of now, she and her family will not be able to return to the home.

“The claim has been filed," she said. "We can't stay here until they determine if it' structurally sound, and so we will have to be staying at a hotel at least for the next few days, and who knows how much longer."