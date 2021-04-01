New ADA plan guides Oregon State Parks improvement projects

News

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan guides Oregon Parks and Recreation Department in removing physical barriers to park access over the next 25 years.

The ADA Transition Plan identifies barriers to parks and park programs for people with disabilities, and provides a roadmap for removing them. Identified barriers range from inaccessible picnic areas and restroom facilities to parking lots with limited accessible parking. The plan calls for remediation efforts to begin in July 2021.

“OPRD has already made great strides in providing access for people with disabilities, but there’s much more to be done,” said ADA Coordinator Helena Kesch. “The ADA Transition Plan moves the agency forward in improving parks so people with disabilities can enjoy them to the fullest. This aligns us with the law, and it’s also the right thing to do.”

In the process of creating this plan, OPRD surveyed 273 unique facilities and identified 4,872 individual barriers, then grouped them into categories defined by the level of complexity and cost. The agency posted a draft plan and solicited public comment Jan. 11 – Feb. 15, with options to comment online, by mail, by email, or through a virtual hearing.

The final plan is posted on OPRD’s Accessibility and Inclusion page at oregon.gov/oprd. People may also request a printed copy by contacting Kesch by mail, phone or email:

Helena Kesch, OPRD ADA Coordinator

725 Summer St NE, Ste. C

Salem, OR 97301

Telephone: 503-881-4637

Email: Helena.Kesch@oregon.gov

TTY: 1-800-551-6949