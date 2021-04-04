Second person charged with attempted murder in stabbing south of Bend

News

Man, woman accused of conspiring to get victim to China Hat Road

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A second person has been arrested on attempted murder and other charges in a stabbing south of Bend a week ago that seriously wounded a Bend man, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Sunday.

Detectives investigating last Sunday’s stabbing obtained evidence that showed Tesla Drury, 30, and Anthony Reyes, 33, conspired to get the 32-year-old male victim to the China Hat Road area, in order for Reyes to assault him, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

Delury was interviewed Friday by detectives, then advised she was under arrest. Janes said she resisted arrest, but ultimately was taken into custody and lodged in the county jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

Reyes was arrested early last Sunday on assault and other charges, after deputies said he stabbed the other man, who he believed was providing law enforcement with information about a pending criminal case.

Reyes was jailed on initial charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with a witness. An indictment filed Thursday charged him with second-degree attempted murder, as well as the assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges.