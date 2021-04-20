Redmond PD presents new public safety building proposal to councilors

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During Tuesday evening's Redmond city council workshop, the Redmond Police Department presented future expansion plans for a new facility.

Captain Devin Lewis says they want the community to view the new space as more than just a police station, but a public safety building that can address issues outside of crime, such as mental health crises.

Lewis says there are a wide variety of infrastructural issues that include limited parking, HVAC problems, plumbing backups, small evidence storage, and an inability to separate victims and suspects in their current lobby.

City Manager Keith Witcosky says the current facility does not reflect the future of Redmond as it continues to grow.

Councilors agree that there is a need for a new facility, but want to ensure the public has information to provide feedback. The first step would be to look for an acceptable site for a facility, with a goal of a new site in operation in three to four years.

