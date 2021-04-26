Fishing gear thefts reported at 2 C. Oregon campgrounds

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A pair of costly fishing gear thefts have been reported at Central Oregon recreation sites in recent days.

Reports of stolen fishing gear have come in from Crane Prairie Reservoir and the Gull Point Campground at Wickiup Reservoir.

One of those victims was Kjell Risdal, a Redmond fisherman who had about $15,000 worth of fishing gear stolen from the back of his truck while he camped at Crane Prairie.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is warning those recreating up in the high lakes this camping/fishing season about leaving gear and valuables unattended. Deputies urge you also keep generators or other valuables sesure and/or out of sight when not in the immediate area.

"It only takes a few minutes for a thief to ruin your weekend fishing/camping," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

