Bend Park and Rec plans hiring event next Thursday at The Pavilion

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a hiring event and invites potential team members to learn more about job opportunities available in the district’s recreation programs and custodial team. The hiring event is Thursday, May 6, 4 to 7 p.m. at The Pavilion, 1001 SW Bradbury Way.

Dozens of new positions have been added for this spring, summer and beyond. At the hiring event, attendees can enjoy music, prizes and more while learning about particular positions, completing applications and participating in on-site interviews. BPRD plans to make job offers on the spot. The event will be held primarily outdoors, and participants will be properly distanced and face coverings worn at all times.

“All attendees at the hiring event need to bring is themselves and a willingness to work. We are preparing for an active summer season and are looking for those ready to join us in serving our community,” said Natalie Broadus-Beard, BPRD Human Resources Specialist. “Whether it’s for parks, trails, recreation programs and/or facilities, we hire people that want more play in their work day.”

Openings include:

Youth Recreation Leader – part-time, afterschool and summer camps

Therapeutic Recreation Leader – part-time, seasonal

Lifeguard – part-time

Swim Instructor – part-time

Custodian – part-time and full-time, seasonal

The positions offer a variety of benefits, which may include paid leave, recreation facility passes and recreation program registration discounts. Working hours vary and multiple shifts are available. Some positions are available for age 15 years and older; other positions are available for age 18 years and older.

View positions here.

Bend Park and Recreation District is an equal opportunity employer.