Private landowner’s new gates close public access to Forest Service road west of Bend

BEND, Or. (KTVZ) -- Starting Monday, a section of Brooks-Scanlon Road (Forest Service Road 4606) running through private property north of Bull Springs Road will be closed to the public.

According to the landowner's son, James Verheyden, the move is in line with a 2004 Deschutes County order which mandates that gates be installed and closed on the road.

But according to the Deschutes National Forest, this has always operated as a forest service road, rather than a private one.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan spoke Monday with Deschutes National Forest Public Affairs Officer Jean Nelson-Dean, who said they are working directly with the private landowners to try and resolve this issue amicably.

Nelson-Dean added that they ultimately value public access and have been working with legal counsel to consider remedies and determine the status of the road.

