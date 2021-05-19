La Pine post office reduces hours after Postal Service worker tests positive for COVID-19

News

Six co-workers also in quarantine until about June 1

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A La Pine U.S. Postal Service worker recently tested positive for COVID-19, leading to sharply reduced customer service hours at the post office until that worker and six others end their quarantine around June 1, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.

Employees from other post offices have been brought in to assist La Pine customers, Ernie Swanson said.

Temporarily, the La Pine post office is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 4-5 p.m., Swanson said.

Swanson noted two other post offices in the area where La Pine-area customers can conduct business. The Gilchrist post office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Crescent post office is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (except closed for lunch from 1-1:30 p.m.).