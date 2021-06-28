Police confirm 2 people died at Hunnell Road homeless encampment amid near-record heat wave

News

Medical examiner to determine cause of deaths; homeless advocate says one had moved from closed Emerson Ave. camp

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend police confirmed Monday that two people died over the weekend at the long-standing Hunnell Road homeless encampment in northern Bend, as the region sweltered in extreme heat.

The confirmation came after a flurry of social media reports that two men died Sunday and a third was rushed to the hospital from the encampment as Bend and all of the Northwest copes with a record-setting heat wave, with high temperatures over 100 degrees.

Bend police Lt. Juli McConkey said officers responded to "two separate unattended deaths" at the location. McConkey said the first call of an unattended death came shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday and the second at 2:17 p.m.

"The Bend Police Department responds to all unattended deaths in the City of Bend to determine if there are suspicious circumstances or evidence of any criminal actions; neither were present in these cases," McConkey said in a statement to reporters. "The Bend Police Department does not comment on the cause of death in such circumstances. "

"The Deschutes County Medical Examiner Office’s role is to determine the cause of death. Any further questions regarding these deaths should be directed at the Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s Office," McConkey added. NewsChannel 21 has reached out to the medical examiner's office for further details.

Colleen Thomas, chair of the Homeless Leadership Coalition, confirmed to NewsChannel 21 earlier Monday that two people died at the encampment and that one had come there from the Emerson Avenue on-street homeless camp that the city of Bend closed last week, citing public health and safety concerns.

Due to the predicted extreme heat, several social service organizations that help the area's homeless have set up a cooling shelter at Hunnell Road with water, coolers, towels and other heat-related resources.

Dozens of RVs, tents and makeshift structures have housed homeless along a stretch of Hunnell Road for several months.

If the cause of death is confirmed, it won't be the first time in the past year that a homeless person died on the streets of Bend amid extreme weather. Last November, David Savory, 57, was found deceased near Rite Aid on South Third Street after a cold night outdoors as temperatures dropped to 19 degrees.

Noah Chast will have more on these deaths and the situation at Hunnell Road tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.