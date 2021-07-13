Illegal fireworks shot off at Mountain View High School in Bend

News

Many neighbors frustrated at lack of response from law enforcement

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend still has a ban on fireworks, with the state of emergency recently extended through the end of August. However, that didn't stop a show from happening on the front lawn of Mountain View High School late Monday night.

Just after 10 p.m., neighbors in the area reported hearing loud booms. It turned out to be fireworks blasting above their heads, which lasted for about five minutes.

Several people who live in the area were visibly upset, shouting into the night at whomever was responsible, referencing the smell of smoke already in the air from several wildfires burning around Deschutes County.

One neighbor called 911, but according to her, Bend police officers said it's not an emergency if there aren't any fires or injuries.

Other neighbors in the area NewsChannel 21 spoke with, said they enjoy seeing the fireworks and had no issue with them.

