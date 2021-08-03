Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s office holds ‘national night out’ in C.O.

News

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In an effort to increase awareness about the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office’s presence in La Pine and Sisters, deputies held two national night out events Tuesday evening in both locations.

Citizens of La Pine and Sisters were able to interact with deputies, look at emergency vehicles, and even meet their bloodhound K-9 Copper.

Deputies also gave away items for children such as stickers and wristbands, allowed them to tour vehicles, and have plenty of opportunities for photos.

Sheriff Shane Nelson says it's a great opportunity for community to meet deputies and interact with equipment.

"We've got some pieces of search and rescue equipment out here," Nelson said. "We've also got our rescue armor vehicle out here that we are able to use in tense situations to keep our deputies."

Sheriff Nelson says it feels terrific to get out in the community when they are not on a 'call-type' situation.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan will have more from the event later tonight on First at Ten on Fox.